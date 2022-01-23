Scorpions Manager Tom Saintfiet Expresses Dissatisfaction Over ‘Disrespectful Treatment’ In Cameroon

Tom Saintfiet, Manager of the Scorpions of Gambia
In an interview with Radio France International (RFI), Manager [coach] of Gambia’s main football team Tom Saintfiet have expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as ‘disrespectful treatment’ being given to both players and technical members of the Scorpions who are currently competing in the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

“Six players per room, two and a half hours from the stadium,” Gambia manager Tom Saintfiet disclosed, noting that his players are ‘disrespected’ as they prepare for their AFCON Round 16 encounter Guinea on Monday on 24 January 2022.

Tom emphasized that he is not happy with the kind of treatment they are getting at their hotel in Bafoussam in Cameroon.

“I’m not going to be happy with the hosting conditions. Six players sleep in the same room with the same sanitary and the same shower. Only two, three staff members have a single room, the others sleep together in the same bed, in the time of Covid,” Saintfiet described.

“I have worked 14 years in Africa, but I have never seen this type of condition in a tournament of such nature,” the Belgian says.

He added, “We are a small country like Malawi or Zimbabwe, but we have to be respected. We are here to make history. I have great players evolving in Europe, they are not respected by the organization, and it’s really a shame.”

