Ukraine Strikes Russia with US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles; Russia Vows Response

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Russia’s Defense Ministry has warned of retaliation after Ukrainian forces launched US-supplied ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, southern Russia, on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The ministry said electronic warfare systems diverted several missiles and two were shot down, with only minor damage reported.

The incident marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range weapons on Russian soil, potentially prompting a response similar to Russia’s November deployment of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile.