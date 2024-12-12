Ukraine Strikes Russia with US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles; Russia Vows Response

- Advertisement -
By: The Fatu Network Editorial
Russia’s Defense Ministry has warned of retaliation after Ukrainian forces launched US-supplied ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, southern Russia, on Wednesday.
- Advertisement -
The ministry said electronic warfare systems diverted several missiles and two were shot down, with only minor damage reported.
The incident marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range weapons on Russian soil, potentially prompting a response similar to Russia’s November deployment of its Oreshnik hypersonic missile.