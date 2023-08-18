Saturday, August 19, 2023

Two Cocaine Traffickers Will Serve 10 Years in Mile 2 Prison or Pay D12 Million, Principal Magistrate Rules

144
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

On Thursday, August 18, 2023, Principal Magistrate Modou Njie sentenced two Guinea Bissau nationals who had been previously apprehended locally by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG), in suspicion of aggravated drug trafficking.

- Advertisement -

After having pled guilty to their respective charges, the magistrate ordered the sentencing of either ten years imprisonment for each of the convicts, or a fine amounting to a D12 million – with either option leading up to deportation of the convicts to their native countries of Guinea Bissau.

“The convicts are sentenced to a fine of D12,000,000 forthwith and in default to serve 10 years imprisonment each. They shall be immediately deported to their native country of Guinea Bissau after serving this sentence and payment of the fine.”

The two traffickers were arrested by the DLEAG with 104 kilos of cocaine, EUR4,000, GMD2,950, and a Toyota Rav vehicle, all of which have been forfeited to the state. This ruling, among a growing number of arrests and convictions, continues to sound alarm bells about the rise of illegal drug importation and a correlated rise in their consumption by Gambians.

Previous article
BREAKING: 38 Rescued, Over 60 Feared Dead as Migrant Boat Carrying Mostly Senegalese Capsized Off Cape Verde

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions