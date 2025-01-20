Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Trump Returns to Power, Promising Bold Reforms and “America First” Agenda

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Donald J. Trump was sworn in today as the 47th president of the United States, marking an unprecedented political comeback after overcoming impeachments, criminal charges, and assassination attempts.

Promising a “revolution of common sense,” Trump vowed to reverse his predecessor’s policies, reshape institutions, and restore American sovereignty and safety. His administration plans swift actions, including tightening immigration, increasing fossil fuel production, ending diversity programs, and pursuing “America First” policies domestically and internationally.

