Trump Nears Finish Line in Tight Presidential Race

Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during a speech to supporters in Palm Beach, celebrating it as an “unprecedented win” and “the greatest political movement of all time.”
Currently holding 267 electoral votes, Trump is just three votes shy of the 270 needed to secure the presidency after a recent projected win in Pennsylvania. His strong standing in battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania bolsters his path to victory.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, trails with 224 electoral votes after her recent wins in Virginia and Oregon. Trump, emphasizing a “golden age” for America, promised to “fix our borders” and praised his running mate JD Vance, while criticizing media outlets like CNN as “the enemy camp.”