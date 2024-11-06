Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Macky Sall: ‘Populism and Authoritarianism Lead Directly to Dictatorship’

Macky Sall, former president and head of the Takku Wallu Sénégal coalition, warned against the dangers of populism and authoritarianism in Senegal, stating that they “lead directly to dictatorship.”
In a statement ahead of the legislative elections on November 17, Sall criticized the current government for “breaking promises, populism, falsehoods, and manipulation” as its governing style. He also condemned what he calls the government’s inability to fulfill promises, especially in relation to flood victims, and pointed to the country’s “achievements now at risk” and economic struggles.
He described the government’s actions as having led to “a grave inversion of roles between the Prime Minister and the President,” calling out dysfunctions within the institutions.
Sall proposed a seven-point program for his coalition, emphasizing “a government of unity and stability,” urgent aid for flood victims, and restoring the regular functioning of the institutions. He concluded, “It is to this, my fellow citizens, that I invite you.”
