‘Together, We Can Rewrite the Narrative Around Autism’: Together for Autism Gambia Introduces Organization; Hosts First Autism Awareness Event

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In a significant step forward for autism awareness and support in The Gambia, Together for Autism Gambia (TFAG) hosted its inaugural symposium mid-January of this year at the American Corner in Fajara. The event, which brought together community members, civil society organizations, and government representatives, marked the official introduction of this ground-breaking initiative dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and their families.

Sirreh Saho, Founder and President of TFAG, shared her deeply personal journey that led to the organization’s creation. “Together For Autism Gambia was born out of a vision—one that seeks to create a world where every child on the autism spectrum is seen, supported, and celebrated,” Saho explained during her keynote address. “This organization is not just about raising awareness; it is about action.”

The organization emerges at a crucial time when autism awareness in The Gambia remains limited. TFAG aims to bridge this gap by fostering inclusion, acceptance, and empowerment across all sectors of society. The initiative has already garnered support from key figures in the community, including Mr. Modou Lamin Davies and Mr. Sheriff Samsideen Kandeh, whom Saho specifically acknowledged for their mentorship and guidance.

“To the parents, families, and individuals on the spectrum, we see you, we hear you, and we are here for you,” Saho emphasized, highlighting the organization’s commitment to creating tangible change. Her personal experience as a parent of an autistic child has informed TFAG’s approach to addressing the pressing needs of individuals with autism and their families.

The symposium outlined TFAG’s comprehensive strategy, including their mission, vision, and core values. The organization has developed an activity map detailing specific programs and initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life for those affected by autism in The Gambia.

Saho expressed particular gratitude to GAADD for their continuous support throughout her journey as a parent, demonstrating the collaborative nature of this initiative. “This is just the beginning,” she declared. “Together, we can rewrite the narrative around autism in our society. Together, we can create a future filled with understanding, acceptance, and love.”

The event marks a pivotal moment in The Gambia’s approach to autism awareness and support, signalling a shift toward more inclusive and understanding communities. As TFAG begins its work, it stands as a beacon of hope for families affected by autism, promising not just awareness but concrete action and support for those who need it most.

For more information about Together for Autism Gambia and their initiatives, interested parties can contact the organization directly.