Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Recent Two-day Heavy Downpour Has Significantly Disrupted Road Transportation In Affected Areas

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

The Greater Banjul Area and parts of the West Coast Region have been hit by an intense downpour, leaving many individuals stranded on the streets. It’s worth noting that the OIC road project commenced approximately two years ago. However, due to its incomplete status, combined with the relentless rain, commuters are facing substantial difficulties in accessing smooth travel routes. Consequently, drivers are hesitant to traverse these roads, fearing potential vehicle damage and the heightened risk of road traffic accidents.

Lamin Jarju, a taxi driver, shared his perspective on the matter, revealing that he wouldn’t even consider taking passengers to certain locations. He firmly believes that the risk is too great. Pabi Camara, another taxi driver, expressed a contrasting viewpoint. He emphasized that their livelihoods depend on navigating through traffic and, despite the challenges, he’s one of the few willing to brave the conditions. He also called upon the government to deploy buses in order to alleviate transportation woes. Camara suggested that certain areas should be off-limits to taxis, except for door-to-door services or town trips.

As the rain continues unabated in the lead-up to Monday, a notably busy day of the week, it raises questions about the current state of road traffic transportation. What is your perspective on this ongoing issue?

