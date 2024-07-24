The Gambia Faces an Urgent Crisis: The Tragedy of Irregular Migration

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Yahya Sonko, International Migration Activist

The Gambia is currently grappling with a crisis that has deeply affected the entire nation: the rampant rise of irregular migration. This dangerous journey, often referred to as the “backway,” is claiming the lives of our youth at an alarming rate. Every week, young men and women from The Gambia and Senegal embark on perilous voyages across the Mediterranean Sea, using unseaworthy boats unfit even for professional fishing.

The grim reality is that thousands of our youth perish in countries such as Libya, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. Tragically, more than 200 young Gambians have lost their lives on these deathly migrations since 2023, with thousands more missing. The Mediterranean Sea has become a graveyard for our sons and daughters.

As an international migration activist, I am constantly asked by colleagues and experts worldwide: “What are Gambian authorities, NGOs, and the National Assembly doing about this?” My response is simple and disheartening: migration has become a lucrative venture in The Gambia. The government’s efforts are minimal, NGOs treat the issue as an opportunity for wealth through workshops, and society focuses more on those who successfully reach Europe and send remittances than on the lives lost.

Our youths are not criminals. They are victims of a system that fails to provide sustainable livelihoods and a hopeful future. As the saying goes, “No one enters the sea if the land can give the future they desire.” The desperation driving our youth to risk their lives is a clear indication of the systemic failures we must urgently address.

Every day, I am overwhelmed with messages from distraught parents and siblings, sharing their pain and sorrow. While I empathize deeply with their struggles, it often feels as though the responsibility of the government has been shouldered on our arms.

Therefore, I make this urgent appeal to all Gambians and friends of The Gambia: it is time to come together to address this crisis and support our jobless, hopeless, and fearless youths.

Recommendations for the Government and National Assembly

1. Comprehensive Job Creation Programs: Implement sustainable job creation programs to provide viable employment opportunities for the youth. This can be achieved through investments in agriculture, tourism, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

2. Education and Skills Development: Enhance vocational training and education to equip young people with the skills needed for gainful employment within the country. This includes partnerships with international organizations to develop training programs that match market needs.

3. Strengthening Local Economies: Promote and support local businesses and entrepreneurship through grants, loans, and mentorship programs. This will help create a robust local economy that can absorb the young workforce.

4. Awareness Campaigns: Launch national awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of irregular migration and promoting alternative pathways to success within The Gambia.

5. Collaboration with NGOs and International Bodies: Work collaboratively with NGOs, international organizations, and diaspora communities to develop comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of irregular migration.

6. Legislation and Policy Reform: Introduce and enforce policies that protect the rights of migrants and provide support for those who return. This includes ensuring safe and dignified reintegration processes.

7. Community Engagement: Engage with communities across the country to foster a sense of responsibility and collective action towards combating irregular migration. This involves community leaders, religious leaders, and local influencers.

Call to Action

To every Gambian, from Kartong to Koina, and every friend of The Gambia, I urge you to take a stand. Our youth are our future, and their loss is a tragedy we can no longer afford to ignore. Let us work together to create a Gambia where young people can thrive, dream, and achieve their aspirations without risking their lives on deadly journeys.