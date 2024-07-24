Wednesday, July 24, 2024

BAC Revenue Collector Alleges Finance Director Ordered Her to Bypass Bank Deposits

330
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Brikama Area Council revenue collector, Mama Kinteh, testified before the ongoing Local Government Commission of Inquiry that the BAC director of finance, Alagie Jeng, instructed her to bring collections to the council instead of depositing them into the council’s account.

- Advertisement -

She made this statement when asked about the collections, stating that she is new to the council and her instruction was to collect and bring the monies to the council. “The Director of Finance was the person who instructed me to bring the collections to the council,” she said.

Mama was referred to the Financial Manual for Local Government Councils, which requires her to deposit all collections daily. She was also told that the law did not permit her to give any person her collections.

Reacting to this, Mama responded, “I was new there and I felt that I had the duty to follow the instructions of my bosses.” Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez told her, “You knew what you were doing was wrong and you knew exactly what you were doing.”

“Yes, I knew that I had to deposit the monies in the bank. I could not go against my boss’s instruction. I have all the receipts with me,” Mama admitted.

- Advertisement -

She continued, “Sometimes when they wanted to make payments, they would call me to bring cash to the council, and Lamin Kantong Kanteh would give me a receipt. All the monies were given to Alagie Jeng, and I have receipts for them,” she said.

Previous article
The Gambia Faces an Urgent Crisis: The Tragedy of Irregular Migration
Next article
Gambia’s Human Rights Progress: President Adama Barrow Meets National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for Annual Briefing

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions