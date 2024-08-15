Task force established to look into Kitty land saga involving former Gambian footballer

- Advertisement -

By Kebba Camara

The West Coast Region’s governor, Mr Ousman Bojang, has told journalist Kebba Camara that the Ministry of Lands has established a task force to investigate the land dispute involving Lamin Conteh and the ex-Gambian footballer Tijan Jaiteh.

The contested 192-hectare land, situated in Kitty, has seen development halted by police and land officials’ orders to both parties.

During a Tuesday interview in his office, the governor stated that the land is a leased property owned by former president Yaya Jammeh.

He said numerous lands in Kombo are implicated due to the former president’s claims of ownership. Areas like Kitty, Siffoe, Kassa Kunda, and Brufut have substantial portions Jammeh claimed as his. Following the Janneh Commission, the government resolved to claim 60 per cent of these lands, allocating the remaining 40 per cent to the community.

“So, right now, we are coming to do those demarcations. When we are done, the community will know what they own and what they can sell,” he said.

He confirmed that Tijan Jaiteh received land in Kitty for his sports projects, but he could not confirm if it falls under the 60 per cent allocated for the government. The task force has begun its work and will soon determine the next steps. Regarding Tijan Jaiteh commencing development without knowledge of the 60/40 demarcations, he stated: “Am not aware of the state telling Tijan to start work. What I can say is we asked both parties to stop work until the task force is ready.”

The Governor stated that he has received numerous calls regarding the land issue. He clarified that anyone who acquired land from the kitty Kabilo acquired it illegally. Mr Bojang asserted that not all of the 40 per cent of land designated for the community will be used for communal purposes, as a portion must be allocated for social amenities.

Asked what actions his office would undertake if the state were to favour Tijan Jaiteh, he replied: “My office is not a courthouse. Any citizen that is not satisfied with anything coming from the government can go to court. Mr Conteh and any citizen have the right to take legal action against the state if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the task force.”