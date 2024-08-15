Moroccans Celebrate:45  Anniversary of the Recovery of Oued Eddahab

- Advertisement -

45 years ago, (14 August 1979), a delegation from Oued Eddahab arrived in Rabat, the Capital City of the Kingdom of Morocco to reaffirm their allegiance to His Majesty the late Hassan Il, may God have mercy on him, as the Commander of the Faithful and protector of faith.

They also expressed loyalty to the Alawite throne and Moroccan identity.

The regaining of Oued Ed-Dahab holds great significance for Morocco, representing not only a territorial acquisition but also a powerful emblem of national cohesion and honor. Annually, the nation commemorates this event with a range of activities such as parades, cultural festivities, and official rituals.

The delegations of the city of Dakhla and the province of Oued Eddahab delivered in the hands of His Majesty the late Hassan II, may God have mercy on him, the text of the pledge of allegiance.

This includes the pledge of contentment, declaring their close connection and attachment to their homeland, Morocco.

This event constituted a major historical moment in the epic of unity whose torch was carried with faith, power, insight, and foresight by the creator of the victorious Green March, the Green March, when His Majesty the late Hassan Il, may God have mercy on him, addressed the sons of the south regions, saying: « Today we have received the pledge of allegiance from you, and we will nurture it and embrace it as the most precious and valuable deposit …. and from today onwards, one of our duties is to protect your safety, maintain your security, and always strive to make you happy …We thank God Almighty with the deepest gratitude and the most abundant praise for completing His blessings upon us, joining the south to the north, connecting the womb, and tying the ties ».

The New Development Model for the Southern Provinces: Paradigm Shift

44 years after this region was returned to its original location, efforts are still being made to develop this priceless portion of the nation with the same determination, resolve, and perseverance to elevate it to a regional pole relative to all other regions of the Sahel and Sahara as well as to other regions of the country.

The region has seen significant development efforts since its return, aiming to elevate it to a regional pole.

The region offers benefits for investment, including skilled labor; appealing living conditions.

Major workshops have been launched since this region and the other southern regions have recovered, to implement investment and development projects and programs in all fields and interfaces related to the economy, society, urbanization, culture, and humanities as well as to establish the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and foundations for the establishment of a robust and innovative regional economy that will serve as the basis for employment opportunities and the material base of production.

The Oued Eddahab region, along with the region as a whole, offers various benefits that entice investment.

These include a variety of economic sectors, skilled labor due to the establishment of specialized institutes and schools to meet the demands of the labor market, and appealing living conditions like a temperate climate with year-round sunshine.

Within this framework, the region’s development accomplishments have been reinforced in recent times by the launch of multiple strategic initiatives that are presently in progress under the auspices of The New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, which was launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in 2015.

These projects include For example, but not limited to :

Logistics parks

Distribution and commerce aerea

The project consists of two commercial and distribution areas, each with a unit area of (30) hectares.

« Bir Guendouz » and « Guerguarat »

The Atlantic port of Dakhla,

The port was first established as a component of the National Port’s Strategy to boost regional economic activity and position Morocco as a hub for trade in the area.

This is consistent with the New Development Model for the Southern Province of the Kingdom, which seeks to stabilize the Western Sahara region’s economy and encourage diversification.

By easing trade, the port should improve economic cooperation and regional integration for both Morocco and the landlocked Sahel.

The Tiznit-Dakhla highway,

strengthening the road network,

The goal of this massive project is to build a contemporary road axis that complies with international standards in the southern provinces of Morocco.

The expressway’s goals are to shorten travel times, lessen the impact of flooding or sand accumulation, and enhance the flow of goods from southern cities to the country’s main hubs for production and distribution.

Seawater Desalination plant for irrigation of 5,000 hectares,

The Moroccan Government states that 30 million m3 of the treated water will be utilized mostly for agricultural land irrigation. The remaining production, or 7 million m3 annually, will go toward providing drinking water to the city of Dakhla.

Renewable energy

wind power.

At 557.75 MW, Dakkla Oued Eddahab has already overtaken other wind energy producers in terms of clean electrical energy production.

Green Hydrogen

8 MW green hydrogen production plant in the Dakhla region of Morocco.