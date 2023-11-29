September 12 Police shooting case: Witness claims to lose audio recording of first accused person

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Mama Jabbie, prosecution’s witness 3, has told the High Court that she lost the audio recording she had of Ousainou Bojang, the first accused person, in the ongoing trial of the shooting and murder of two police officers at Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights on September 12.

Following the police shooting on Tuesday, September 12, a WhatsApp audio was circulated on social media where a voice believed to be the said accused person (Ousainou Bojang) was heard telling PW3 (Mama Jabbie) that he murdered the two police officers, Police Constable Pateh Jallow, Police Constable Sang J Mendy, and leaving Police Constable Ancy Jawo in critical condition.

Mama Jabbie went on to tell the court that she was forced to deactivate her sim due to cyberbullying she was receiving from the public after releasing the said audio.

When questioned on the possibilities of recovering the audio, she sounded optimistic, noting that the audio might still be available within the internet space, an assertion that Counsel LJ Darboe objected to emphasizing that the audio is all over the internet and that she could revive it and present it to the court.

Reacting to Counsel Darboe’s statement, Mama said: “I may have it if I call someone, if anyone has it on the internet, they can send me because I don’t have it’’.

PW3 further told the court that she didn’t record the entire conversation with the first accused person Ousainou Bojang but recorded the part where he was narrating killing someone.

Defence counsel for the first accused person, Counsel Lamin J Darboe, questioned the witness on her relationship with Musa Camara, whom she called to relate her efforts to apprehend the suspect Ousainou Bojang. PW3 responded that the call was intended for Musa Camara’s wife whom she shares some cordial relations. Nonetheless, the call was picked up by Musa Camara, a phone that served as her medium of communication with Musa Camara’s wife until their meeting in Julunlung.