Senegal’s Electoral Battle: Sonko Faces More Challenges In Fight for Reinstatement

By: Seringe ST Touray

A Senegalese interior ministry branch rejected the electoral commission’s request to reinstate Ousmane Sonko on the voter list and provide essential candidacy documents for the 2024 presidential election.

The Directorate General of Elections (DGE), in response to the Autonomous National Electoral Commission’s (CENA) letter, claimed a lack of authority to intervene in the electoral roll matter without specifying the responsible party.

CENA advocated for Sonko’s reinstatement as a registered voter with full rights, challenging his removal due to a June conviction. Sonko, currently in prison on unrelated charges, views these legal actions as conspiracies to prevent his participation in the presidential race.

Despite a Ziguinchor judge ordering Sonko’s reinstatement on October 12, the Ministry of the Interior has resisted issuing him the necessary forms for collecting sponsorships, a crucial step in the candidacy process.

In response, CENA urged the DGE to expedite the availability of sponsorship forms for Sonko’s representative. The DGE countered, citing his absence from the lists, a position upheld by the Supreme Court on October 6.

Although CENA oversees the electoral process, it acknowledged its inability to compel the interior ministry. Sonko’s legal team has brought the matter to the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS), seeking resolution by November 6.