Senegalese National Arrested at Banjul Airport with 2.4 Kilograms of Cocaine

By: Dawda Baldeh

A Senegalese passport holder, Abdourahim Diallo, was arrested at Banjul International Airport in The Gambia for possession of suspected drugs.

Diallo, who also had a Spanish residence permit, was apprehended with 120 pellets and three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.4 kilograms during a screening before boarding a Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca.

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) reported that Diallo’s abnormal behavior raised suspicion, leading to his isolation for further searching.

The agency commended the collaborative effort between DLEAG and Aviation Security at the airport, emphasizing the significance of collective action in combating organized crime.

The interception of Diallo’s drugs highlights the ongoing efforts of The Gambia, as a beneficiary country of the UNODC’s Airport Communication Project (AIRCOP), to address drug trafficking by air.

The DLEAG expressed its commitment to countering drug trafficking and noted that the recent disinformation campaign against the agency and its officials is a tactic employed by criminal groups.

However, the DLEAG remains steadfast in its mission to protect the nation and assures the public and its global partners of its resilience and dedication.

