President Barrow Labels Lawyer Darboe as “Selfish”

By: Alieu Jallow

President Adama Barrow has criticized opposition leader Ousainou Darboe, labeling him as “selfish.” This statement reflects the ongoing political tensions in The Gambia, where both leaders represent opposing views and ideologies. Barrow’s remarks suggest that he sees Darboe’s actions or motivations as prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of the country or its citizens. This exchange highlights the polarized political landscape in The Gambia, as each leader seeks to rally support and define their vision for the nation.

Lamin Cham, who is now the campaign manager for Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) after defecting from the Darboe-led UDP, is at the center of this exchange. Barrow recalled an incident involving Cham, where he claimed Darboe tried to persuade Cham to leave his position and follow him, which Cham rejected.

“He met Lamin Cham at the court and asked him to surrender himself so that his files in court could be struck out. Belie wahalie, Lamin told him, ‘Surrender myself and go where? I met you working in State House, and in my comfortable private vehicle with a driver and police escort. You want me to abandon all that and follow you? Should someone do that? I’m in my Pajero, and you want me to walk?’ So you see how he thinks. Is that genuine? You summon someone to court because of what the person did, and you ask him to surrender himself—’selfish,’ ‘selfish,’” he alleges.

Barrow claims that the UDP leader, while in office as both Foreign Minister and Vice President, never advised him on some of the appointments he made, which were not in line with the dictates of the Constitution, until he was relieved of his duties from the government.

“When we were all in office, all these appointments were made with these people. Lamin Cham, his UDP Youth President, is here seated; we were here together, and he didn’t say a word. Dembo By Force, National President, we were here together, and he never said a word. So he didn’t say anything all that while. He was seeing all this. He was Foreign Minister and Vice President. He never came to me once and told me that this or that was not in line with the laws, and he was a government employee. So now, is it when he realized that and is busy running around, up and down, going to court?” he claims.

Additionally, the President asserts that Darboe’s campaign on unconstitutional appointments should have commenced when he was in government, but he failed to act, thus indicating that he was politicking to divide the NPP and create panic among them, citing that Gambians are now aware of what’s happening.

These comments from the head of state didn’t sit well with others, who criticized the President for not focusing on addressing other pressing issues that affect the country, rather than engaging in politics.