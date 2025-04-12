President Barrow Inaugurates National Muslim Elders Advisory Council

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

President Adama Barrow officially inaugurated the National Muslim Elders Advisory Council (NMEAC) during a courtesy call at the State House in Banjul on Friday, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration between religious bodies and the state.

The visit, which aimed to strengthen the cordial relationship between the government and religious entities, marked a significant step towards national development and unity. During his address, President Barrow expressed deep appreciation for the council members and their dedication to working alongside the government in promoting peace and unity throughout the nation.

“I extend profound gratitude to the council members for their commitment to working closely with my government in promoting peace and unity across the country,” President Barrow remarked. He emphasized the vital role that unity plays in the country’s development and stressed the importance of institutions like the NMEAC in fostering cooperation among communities.

President Barrow assured the council members of his government’s continued support to ensure the success and visibility of the council’s initiatives, both within The Gambia and beyond. “I pledge to donate a vehicle to NMEAC members to facilitate their outreach activities,” he said, highlighting the government’s investment in making the council’s work more effective and far-reaching.

Imam Lamin Touray, the President of the NMEAC, spoke on behalf of the council and expressed gratitude to President Barrow for his leadership. “We thank you, Mr. President, for being the most peaceful and harmonious president who is always putting The Gambia first,” Imam Touray said. He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting the government in the national interest, noting that the NMEAC stands ready to contribute to the peace and stability of the country.

The NMEAC was established in September 2023 as a religious advisory body to the government. It consists of 17 executive members and 87 regional committee representatives, with a primary focus on collaborating with religious bodies such as the Supreme Islamic Council and the religious advisors to the President. The council aims to offer support and guidance to the President in his efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in The Gambia.

As part of its mandate, the NMEAC seeks to strengthen the relationship between religious communities and the government, playing a key role in advising on matters of national importance and contributing to the development of policies that promote unity and social cohesion.

The inauguration of the National Muslim Elders Advisory Council is seen as a crucial step in furthering dialogue between religious communities and the government, with hopes that it will help to enhance social harmony and national progress in The Gambia.