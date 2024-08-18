President Barrow Assesses Progress on National Food and Drug Laboratory in Brusubi

- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

President Adama Barrow undertook a site visit to the National Food and Drug Laboratory in Brusubi, the first of its kind in The Gambia, to evaluate the progress of its construction.

This visit signifies a major step in the nation’s commitment to securing the safety and quality of food and drugs crossing its borders.

During the tour, contractors on-site briefed President Barrow on the progress of the project. They reported that 30% of the work was completed within the first seven months of the 18-month construction timeline.

The contractors assured the President of their commitment to delivering a high-quality project on time. They also mentioned a slight delay in the final phase approval process, emphasizing that they are being meticulous to avoid any mistakes.

“The project is a very vital one for The Gambia,” President Barrow stated, underscoring the significance of the laboratory. He noted that the facility is timely, especially in light of the acute kidney injury crisis, which claimed young lives due to untested drugs imported from into the country.

“We want all medications to be tested in The Gambia and to also ensure the quality of food coming into our country,” President Barrow said. He expressed satisfaction with the contractors’ assurance that the project will be completed by June next year.

The President also highlighted his broader plan to inaugurate all major projects underway as The Gambia approaches its 60th Independence Anniversary. He emphasized that these developments are critical to the nation’s progress and safety.

The National Food and Drug Laboratory, once completed, is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding public health by providing a local facility for testing the safety and quality of food and pharmaceuticals, thereby reducing reliance on external testing and enhancing regulatory oversight within the country.