Sunday, August 18, 2024

President Barrow Assesses Progress on National Food and Drug Laboratory in Brusubi

184
- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

President Adama Barrow undertook a site visit to the National Food and Drug Laboratory in Brusubi, the first of its kind in The Gambia, to evaluate the progress of its construction.

- Advertisement -

This visit signifies a major step in the nation’s commitment to securing the safety and quality of food and drugs crossing its borders.

During the tour, contractors on-site briefed President Barrow on the progress of the project. They reported that 30% of the work was completed within the first seven months of the 18-month construction timeline.

The contractors assured the President of their commitment to delivering a high-quality project on time. They also mentioned a slight delay in the final phase approval process, emphasizing that they are being meticulous to avoid any mistakes.

“The project is a very vital one for The Gambia,” President Barrow stated, underscoring the significance of the laboratory. He noted that the facility is timely, especially in light of the acute kidney injury crisis, which claimed young lives due to untested drugs imported from into the country.

- Advertisement -

“We want all medications to be tested in The Gambia and to also ensure the quality of food coming into our country,” President Barrow said. He expressed satisfaction with the contractors’ assurance that the project will be completed by June next year.

The President also highlighted his broader plan to inaugurate all major projects underway as The Gambia approaches its 60th Independence Anniversary. He emphasized that these developments are critical to the nation’s progress and safety.

The National Food and Drug Laboratory, once completed, is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding public health by providing a local facility for testing the safety and quality of food and pharmaceuticals, thereby reducing reliance on external testing and enhancing regulatory oversight within the country.

Previous article
Wellingara Land Dispute: Old Yundum NAM Blames Alkalo, Chief
Next article
GCCPC Investigates Alleged Price-fixing of American Rice in Lamin Village

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions