Sunday, August 18, 2024

GCCPC Investigates Alleged Price-fixing of American Rice in Lamin Village

In response to a post on X (Twitter) alleging that shopkeepers in Lamin Village have “unanimously” fixed the price of a bag of American Rice to D2,400, the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) swiftly conducted an investigation into the allegation over the weekend.

Price fixing is an agreement (written, verbal, or inferred from conduct) among competitors to raise, lower, maintain, or stabilize prices or price levels.

Earlier this morning, the Commission met with the Alkalo of Lamin Village and Village Development Committee (VDC) members in its investigation of the alleged price fixing. However, both the Alkalo and the VDC claimed that they were not aware of the allegations.

The Commission further visited shops in Lamin to collect the price of a bag of American Rice. The prices of a bag of American Rice collected ranged between D2,100 and D2,250, contrary to the allegation.

After the collection of prices in the shops, the Commission sensitized the Alkalo and the VDC on the mandate of the Commission and the need for the VDC to bring to the attention of the Commission issues affecting their community.

The Commission encourages citizens to report suspected price-fixing of goods in the market. We can collectively curb anti-competitive practices in our markets to enhance the welfare of all consumers.

You can always reach out to the commission on #5000033 or visit our office at Kotu East, near the Fire Station.

The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
