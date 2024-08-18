GCCPC Investigates Alleged Price-fixing of American Rice in Lamin Village

- Advertisement -

In response to a post on X (Twitter) alleging that shopkeepers in Lamin Village have “unanimously” fixed the price of a bag of American Rice to D2,400, the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) swiftly conducted an investigation into the allegation over the weekend.

Price fixing is an agreement (written, verbal, or inferred from conduct) among competitors to raise, lower, maintain, or stabilize prices or price levels.

Earlier this morning, the Commission met with the Alkalo of Lamin Village and Village Development Committee (VDC) members in its investigation of the alleged price fixing. However, both the Alkalo and the VDC claimed that they were not aware of the allegations.

The Commission further visited shops in Lamin to collect the price of a bag of American Rice. The prices of a bag of American Rice collected ranged between D2,100 and D2,250, contrary to the allegation.

After the collection of prices in the shops, the Commission sensitized the Alkalo and the VDC on the mandate of the Commission and the need for the VDC to bring to the attention of the Commission issues affecting their community.

The Commission encourages citizens to report suspected price-fixing of goods in the market. We can collectively curb anti-competitive practices in our markets to enhance the welfare of all consumers.

You can always reach out to the commission on #5000033 or visit our office at Kotu East, near the Fire Station.