Sunday, March 3, 2024

President Adama Barrow’s Speech at the 6th GRA Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony

81
- Advertisement -

At the Gambia Revenue Authority Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony held on 2nd March 2024, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, emphasized the crucial role of taxpayers in shaping the destiny of The Gambia.

President Barrow’s address was marked by a sense of appreciation for the individuals and businesses who diligently fulfill their tax obligations, recognizing their contributions as vital to the nation’s financial health. He highlighted the essential nature of taxes in funding government programs and infrastructure, stating, “Given the nature of the Gambian economy, taxes form the bedrock of our financial muscle.”

- Advertisement -

The president noted the significant increase in tax revenue during his administration, attributing this success to sound fiscal policies and the expansion of the tax base. He commended the efforts of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in promoting voluntary compliance among taxpayers through initiatives like the Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony.

“The commitment of our taxpayers is commendable and deserves recognition,” remarked President Barrow. “Their compliance reflects a sense of patriotism and commitment to nation-building.”

President Barrow pledged to continue supporting businesses and improving the business environment in The Gambia, aiming to attract investment and stimulate economic growth. He emphasized the government’s commitment to streamlining business processes and promoting a level playing field for all enterprises.

Beyond their financial contributions, President Barrow acknowledged the broader impact of taxpayers as job creators and innovators. He affirmed, “They are not only job creators and wealth generators but also drivers of innovation and progress.”

- Advertisement -

In conclusion, President Barrow’s speech highlighted the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of taxpayers to the development of The Gambia. As the nation strives for a brighter future, the president called for cooperation between taxpayers and the government to build a prosperous and inclusive society for all citizens.

Previous article
GRA 6th Edition Annual Taxpayer Award: Africell Named Largest Taxpayer

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions