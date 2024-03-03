President Adama Barrow’s Speech at the 6th GRA Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony

- Advertisement -

At the Gambia Revenue Authority Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony held on 2nd March 2024, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, emphasized the crucial role of taxpayers in shaping the destiny of The Gambia.

President Barrow’s address was marked by a sense of appreciation for the individuals and businesses who diligently fulfill their tax obligations, recognizing their contributions as vital to the nation’s financial health. He highlighted the essential nature of taxes in funding government programs and infrastructure, stating, “Given the nature of the Gambian economy, taxes form the bedrock of our financial muscle.”

The president noted the significant increase in tax revenue during his administration, attributing this success to sound fiscal policies and the expansion of the tax base. He commended the efforts of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in promoting voluntary compliance among taxpayers through initiatives like the Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony.

“The commitment of our taxpayers is commendable and deserves recognition,” remarked President Barrow. “Their compliance reflects a sense of patriotism and commitment to nation-building.”

President Barrow pledged to continue supporting businesses and improving the business environment in The Gambia, aiming to attract investment and stimulate economic growth. He emphasized the government’s commitment to streamlining business processes and promoting a level playing field for all enterprises.

Beyond their financial contributions, President Barrow acknowledged the broader impact of taxpayers as job creators and innovators. He affirmed, “They are not only job creators and wealth generators but also drivers of innovation and progress.”

In conclusion, President Barrow’s speech highlighted the importance of recognizing and appreciating the contributions of taxpayers to the development of The Gambia. As the nation strives for a brighter future, the president called for cooperation between taxpayers and the government to build a prosperous and inclusive society for all citizens.