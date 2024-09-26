Police Reveal Comparative Analysis of 2023 and 2024 Road Accident and Crime Statistics

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force, Seedy Muktarr Touray, in a recent press engagement, presented a comparative analysis of their annual crime statistics, offering a clear overview of various crimes the police dealt with over the past two years. IGP Touray highlighted rape, murder, burglary, rash and negligent acts causing death, robbery, defilement of girls under 18, and theft, among others, as some of the major crimes committed in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

“Rape: 15 cases in 2023 and 11 in 2024. Murder: 2 cases in the first quarter of 2023 and 4 cases in the first quarter of 2024. Rash and negligent acts causing death: 7 cases in 2023 and 4 in 2024. Robbery: 15 cases in 2023 and 13 in 2024. Burglary: 4 cases in 2023 and 6 in 2024. Cattle theft: 22 cases in 2023 and 9 in 2024. Defilement of a girl under the age of 18: 10 cases in 2023, and 0 in 2024. Economic crime: 1 case. The total for 2023 was 67, while the first quarter of this year saw 50,” he pointed out.

Road accidents remain a grave concern for many Gambians, with several losing their lives due to reckless driving, brake failures, driving under the influence of drugs, and other causes. IGP Touray noted that over 185 road accidents were recorded in the first quarter of 2023, while 242 were recorded in the first quarter of 2024, indicating a slight increase.

“Fatal accidents: 28 in the first quarter of 2023, and 29 in 2024. Serious injury accidents: 62 in the first quarter of 2023, and 83 in 2024. Minor injury accidents: 50 in 2023, and 64 in 2024. Non-injury accidents: 45 in 2023, and 66 in 2024,” he outlined.

In his comparison of major crime offenses for the second quarters of 2023 and 2024, IGP Touray noted a significant drop in major crimes, with 63 cases recorded in 2023 and 46 in 2024. The police chief also provided data on road traffic accidents for the second quarters of 2023 and 2024 across various regions.

“Banjul region: 7 accidents in both years. Mobile traffic: 50 cases in 2023, and 56 in 2024. Brikama region: 133 cases in 2023, and 38 in 2024. Mansakonko: 11 cases in 2023, and 6 in 2024. Janjanbureh: 0 in both years. Basse: 24 cases in 2023, and 3 in 2024. Serrekunda mobile traffic: 17 cases in 2023, and 19 in 2024. Denton Bridge: 7 cases in 2023, and 0 in 2024. Fraternity: 29 cases in 2023, and 22 in 2024, bringing the total to 278 road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2023, and 151 in the second quarter of 2024,” he explained.

While describing the statistics as a significant improvement, IGP Touray vowed that the police are committed to further improving these figures and tackling major crimes and accidents through their patrol teams. He also revealed data on the number of cases prosecuted, citing 278 cases last year and 151 this year.