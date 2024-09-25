Gambia’s U21 Basketball Team Celebrated by NSC After Historic Championship Win in Bissau

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia’s under-21 basketball team received a warm reception from the National Sports Council (NSC) following their historic win at the Amilcar Cabral Zone II U21 Basketball Championship in Bissau.

The team beat Senegal by 62 points, while their opponents could only secure 48 points during the finals in Bissau.

Mr. Mahmoud L. Jawla, the acting Executive Director of the NSC, expressed immense pride and admiration for the team, lauding their achievement in bringing home the championship trophy for the first time and fulfilling the aspirations of the Gambian people.

Mr. Jawla revealed that the NSC had fervently followed the team’s journey through the tournament, closely monitoring each game and wholeheartedly rooting for the young athletes. He commended the team for their stellar performance, stating that they had realized the dreams of Gambians by emerging victorious in the championship.

Furthermore, Mr. Jawla announced that discussions were already underway with the Secretary General of the Gambia Basketball Association (GBA) to facilitate a formal audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, who was currently on official duty in the United States. The purpose of this meeting would be to officially express the government’s gratitude to the team for their exceptional performance and historic triumph.

Mr. Jawla emphasized that this victory signifies a significant milestone for basketball in The Gambia, asserting that basketball should now be recognized alongside football and volleyball as a sport in which the country excels.

He also commended the team for their discipline, emphasizing that they upheld the high standards set before the tournament. He noted that the government’s support for basketball would continue, as they aim to see the sport flourish and progress further.

In his closing statements, Mr. Jawla extended congratulations to the coaches, executives, and especially the four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awardees, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to the team’s success.

This victory not only marks a new chapter for Gambian basketball but also signals increased potential for the sport in the country, with a promise of sustained support from the government and sports authorities.