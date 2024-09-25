Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Gambia’s U21 Basketball Team Celebrated by NSC After Historic Championship Win in Bissau

23
- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia’s under-21 basketball team received a warm reception from the National Sports Council (NSC) following their historic win at the Amilcar Cabral Zone II U21 Basketball Championship in Bissau.

- Advertisement -

The team beat Senegal by 62 points, while their opponents could only secure 48 points during the finals in Bissau.

Mr. Mahmoud L. Jawla, the acting Executive Director of the NSC, expressed immense pride and admiration for the team, lauding their achievement in bringing home the championship trophy for the first time and fulfilling the aspirations of the Gambian people.

Mr. Jawla revealed that the NSC had fervently followed the team’s journey through the tournament, closely monitoring each game and wholeheartedly rooting for the young athletes. He commended the team for their stellar performance, stating that they had realized the dreams of Gambians by emerging victorious in the championship.

Furthermore, Mr. Jawla announced that discussions were already underway with the Secretary General of the Gambia Basketball Association (GBA) to facilitate a formal audience with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, who was currently on official duty in the United States. The purpose of this meeting would be to officially express the government’s gratitude to the team for their exceptional performance and historic triumph.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Jawla emphasized that this victory signifies a significant milestone for basketball in The Gambia, asserting that basketball should now be recognized alongside football and volleyball as a sport in which the country excels.

He also commended the team for their discipline, emphasizing that they upheld the high standards set before the tournament. He noted that the government’s support for basketball would continue, as they aim to see the sport flourish and progress further.

In his closing statements, Mr. Jawla extended congratulations to the coaches, executives, and especially the four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awardees, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to the team’s success.

This victory not only marks a new chapter for Gambian basketball but also signals increased potential for the sport in the country, with a promise of sustained support from the government and sports authorities.

Previous article
Youth and Sports Minister: Gambia is Deeply Concerned About the Negative Socioeconomic Dimension of COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2024 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions