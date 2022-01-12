Police Charge General Saul Badjie and Two Others Accused of Killing Veteran Journalist Deyda Hydara

By: Yerro Mballow

Police prosecutors in Banjul have prepared a charge sheet against, General Saul Badjie,
the former top military aide to ex-president Yahya Jammeh and two other scary junglars in the persons of Major Landing Tamba and Warrant Officer Musa Badjie.

The trio are charged with killing Deyda Hydara and two U.S citizens in the persons of Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe.

It could be recalled that in their recommendation, the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) recommended the prosecution of Saul Badjie and co on allegations of committing murder, serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

 

