Saturday, December 30, 2023

Over 147 People Have Been Internally Displaced from the Cassamance Region

212
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In the aftermath of intense gunfire in southern Cassamance by Senegalese forces, more than 147 individuals have been forcibly displaced and are currently seeking refuge in Kanilai, Bwiam, and neighboring villages in Foni.

- Advertisement -

A report from the National Disaster Management Agency data collector reveals that two men from Gikess Dandon were traumatized after a brief arrest by Senegalese soldiers. The report further indicates that shells landed in their villages, prompting them to flee for their lives, leaving behind animals grazing on their harvested crops.

“They ran away to their neighboring village seeking refuge, with no food and no comfortable places to sleep.”

The report also states that most children felt sick as a result of the heavy shelling, which frightened them during the unexpected invasion.

As previously reported by the Fatu network, food and shelter remain significant challenges. Regional data collectors from the National Disaster Management Agency emphasize that blankets and medications are urgently needed by the internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as the host families.

- Advertisement -

These numbers are expected to increase as heavy shelling continues, with Foni preparing to receive more IDPs.

Previous article
Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Faces Threat of Losing Business Without Adequate Investment
Next article
Barra Residents Commend Ghanian ECOMIG Troops for Voluntary Community Services

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions