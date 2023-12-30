Over 147 People Have Been Internally Displaced from the Cassamance Region

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In the aftermath of intense gunfire in southern Cassamance by Senegalese forces, more than 147 individuals have been forcibly displaced and are currently seeking refuge in Kanilai, Bwiam, and neighboring villages in Foni.

A report from the National Disaster Management Agency data collector reveals that two men from Gikess Dandon were traumatized after a brief arrest by Senegalese soldiers. The report further indicates that shells landed in their villages, prompting them to flee for their lives, leaving behind animals grazing on their harvested crops.

“They ran away to their neighboring village seeking refuge, with no food and no comfortable places to sleep.”

The report also states that most children felt sick as a result of the heavy shelling, which frightened them during the unexpected invasion.

As previously reported by the Fatu network, food and shelter remain significant challenges. Regional data collectors from the National Disaster Management Agency emphasize that blankets and medications are urgently needed by the internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as the host families.

These numbers are expected to increase as heavy shelling continues, with Foni preparing to receive more IDPs.