“UDP is Back”: Ousainou Darboe Celebrates UDP National Assembly Winnings

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has in a very exciting manner declared that “UDP is Back”.

Darboe was speaking to new Members of Parliament who visited him at his Kairaba Avenue residence ahead of today’s swearing in ceremony. He was celebrating the party’s victory having won an appreciable number of seats in the National Assembly (15).

“We had given up hope when the presidential results were out. But we realised something else happened in KMC that made us lose there in the presidential election.

But I know that UDP has come back rejuvenated. If it were a youth, the youthfulness is stronger today. KM has given us hope that if the presidential election was to be conducted tomorrow, we will win all the constituencies,” Darboe said confidently.