OPINION: The Gambia Habeas Corpus

OPINION

By: Musa Bassadi Jawara

The terrible events of last week are now morphed into rumors, fabrications and even lies on social media. It’s regrettable and lamentable to note that lives have been lost and terrible maiming of a person occurred. Given this proviso, authorities in charge of the investigation must move with dispatch and uphold the constitutional requirement of habeas corpus and bring the murder suspect before a judge. The 1997 constitution time – mandate is 72 hours and come what may …. this should be observed and adhered to without delay!

The argument regarding evidence collection and relentless investigation disregarding the dictates and printed letters of the constitution are acerbic to the rule of law.

When a murder suspect confessed to a crime, preponderance of evidence or paucity of evidence is superfluous! What’s of paramount significance is the application of justice under law.

In the Sukuta Traffic Light shooting case, court proceedings must commence in earnest. This should put an end to social media’s wild conspiracy theories and deliver justice fairly and expeditiously. Let’s remember: “justice delayed is justice denied”!

I hope the police & judicial authorities of The Gambia 🇬🇲 take note of the above passages seriously and take action without delay!