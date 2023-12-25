“No Political Party is Perfect” – Basiru Jaye

“No political party is perfect,” says Basiru Jaye, the Youth Connekt focal person and the program officer for ICT and innovation at the National Youth Council. He emphasizes that in a country with numerous inconsistencies, attacking each other instead of collaborating is counterproductive. According to Jaye, it doesn’t matter which party one belongs to; what matters is the commitment to work.

He asserts that the sense of purpose is more crucial than the sense of identity and criticizes how Western ideology has confined society, hindering collaboration on national concerns.

Jaye stresses the importance of collaboration in the development of a divided Gambia. He believes that strategic collaborations can bridge gaps and build solidarity, offering a potent technique for a society where divisions persist.

The young man warns that the country is at a crossroads, facing divisions that could impede development and sow seeds of unrest. However, he sees potential for unity and prosperity through strategic collaborations, bringing together varied capabilities, whether they be resources, talents, or opinions.

Jaye envisions strategic collaborations as a light of hope against polarization, promoting understanding and tolerance through the exchange of ideas. He encourages breaking down the walls that divide and building bridges to a common future through discourse and collaboration.

As a nation, he believes that collaboration among various sectors—government, business, and civil society—can address challenges comprehensively and bring about long-term change. This collaborative effort, according to Basiru, can tackle issues like economic inequity, social injustice, and educational gaps effectively.

He calls on partners to foster a sense of shared responsibility and cooperation, emphasizing that when stakeholders unite, they collectively address society’s concerns. This common commitment generates a sense of belonging and ownership, critical components for the country’s long-term prosperity.

“As we move forward, let us embrace each other as drivers for change. By utilizing our various abilities, promoting understanding, and working together with a common goal, we can set the groundwork for a more united and prosperous society. We have the potential to change the tide and design a future that bridges divides, leading us to a more harmonious and inclusive society,” concludes Basiru Jaye.