Tuesday, July 9, 2024

NAMs Question the Joint Committee’s FGM/C Report

121
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In the ongoing heated debate over the repeal of the ban on FGM/C, several parliamentarians have raised questions about the integrity, empirical data, proof of funding for their trip to Egypt, and death certificates related to FGM/C.

- Advertisement -

Almameh Gibba, the champion of the Women Amendment Bill 2024, expressed his frustrations, believing his fellow parliamentarians have betrayed the trust of the Muslim ummah. He criticized the bias he perceives in the joint committee’s consultations, arguing that his counter-consultation contradicts the committee’s findings. He emphasized that many people are left in the dark and are prepared to vigorously defend their right to practice their religious beliefs, even resorting to extreme measures.

“I believe this report is inadequate and influenced by Western donors. I question why the committee has omitted Section 32 on cultural rights from their report. Similarly, Section 25(1)(c) on religious rights is not adequately addressed. Section 4 on the supremacy of the law should guide these matters,” he remarked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Lamin Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Kiang West, emphasized that the report is insufficient. He pledged to protect his religion and culture and demanded explanations regarding the financial gains attributed to circumcisers in the committee’s report. He also criticized the report for its lack of evidence regarding deaths related to FGM/C, questioning its scientific basis.

“Despite gathering evidence from medical experts, there is no documented case of death caused by female genital mutilation, nor is there evidence of any health consequences. What scientific evidence are you referring to? We need credible, tested data. The Supreme Islamic Council and medical experts cannot provide evidence of a single death from female circumcision,” he challenged.

- Advertisement -

He also demanded answers regarding the sponsors of the joint committee’s trip to Egypt.

Disassociating herself from the committee’s report recommendations, Isatou Colley, the NAM for Foni Brefet, alleged that the proposed agreements to meet various communities and stakeholders in different constituencies were never fulfilled.

“We agreed to conduct public hearings with various stakeholders, which the committee failed to do. As a member of the committee, I do not support this report in its entirety,” she declared.

This report has sparked extensive debate, dividing Parliament into factions. The next stage involves the Assembly’s consideration of the Bill, clause by clause, scheduled for July 16, 2024.

Previous article
National Assembly Decides to Uphold Ban on Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C)
Next article
Court Rules in Favor of West Coast Governor; BAC Vows to Appeal

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions