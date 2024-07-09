Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Court Rules in Favor of West Coast Governor; BAC Vows to Appeal

264
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Shortly after Justice Mohammed Lekan Owolabi of the Brikama High Court ruled in favor of the Governor of the West Coast Region regarding the allocation of the new market in Brikama, the Brikama Area Council, through Chairman Yankuba Darboe, reacted to the ruling and vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Initially, Justice Owolabi ruled that the Governor’s market allocation committee was not a judicial authority and that his court lacked jurisdiction to deal with what he concluded was a purely administrative and executive decision. He added that while the functions of local governments under the Local Government Act 2002 include establishing, erecting, controlling, maintaining, and promoting markets, the Central Government, through the Governor, can also exercise these functions as part of its broader responsibilities to regulate trade and commerce.

Reacting to the judgment, Chairman Darboe expressed disappointment in the court’s decision and confirmed their intention to appeal the case to both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court for a final verdict. He argued that instead of providing clarity and distinction between the functions of the council and those of the central government, “the court’s judgment has, in fact, further blurred the lines regarding the distinctions in functions that existed or should have existed between local governments and the central government, as clearly outlined in the Local Government Act 2002.”

“If the Central Government is now mandated to build and manage markets just as councils do,” Chairman Darboe continued, “then it should also be responsible for cleaning those markets. Furthermore, it implies that the Central Government should allocate budgets for market construction, as both entities are mandated to construct them. This means citizens cannot expect only the councils to build and manage markets for them.”

Darboe further argued that allowing the Central Government to assume the functions of the council, as stated in the judgment, would undermine constitutional provisions under Section 193, which stipulate that councils should maintain a high degree of autonomy from the Central Government. He emphasized that the constitutional objective could not be achieved if the Central Government is obligated to perform the same functions as the councils, noting that this was precisely why separate functions for the Central Government and Local Government were outlined in the Local Government Act 2002.

Previous article
NAMs Question the Joint Committee’s FGM/C Report
Next article
A Family’s Fight for Justice in the Wake of Their Beloved Daughter’s Brutal Murder

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions