Musa Trawally arrives at Denton Bridge on foot from Basse, says walk challenge due to love he has for President Barrow

0
- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Musa Trawally has arrived at the Denton after spending more than a week walking from Basse to Banjul to meet President Adama Barrow at the State House to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

- Advertisement -

“I promise myself during the election campaign that when president Barrow win the election, I will walk from Basse to Banjul to celebrate his victory,” Trawally, 30, from Sareh Pirasu told The Fatu Network as he arrived at the Denton Bridge.

According to him, the love he has for President Barrow kept him motivated during a week-long walk from his home in Basse.

“I am very happy that today I’m fulfilling my promise,” he said. Trawally has walked for more than 400 kilometers.

More follows…

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleEthiopia War: World Heritage Site Lalibela Back In Government Hands

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions