Musa Trawally arrives at Denton Bridge on foot from Basse, says walk challenge due to love he has for President Barrow

By Dawda Baldeh

Musa Trawally has arrived at the Denton after spending more than a week walking from Basse to Banjul to meet President Adama Barrow at the State House to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

“I promise myself during the election campaign that when president Barrow win the election, I will walk from Basse to Banjul to celebrate his victory,” Trawally, 30, from Sareh Pirasu told The Fatu Network as he arrived at the Denton Bridge.

According to him, the love he has for President Barrow kept him motivated during a week-long walk from his home in Basse.

“I am very happy that today I’m fulfilling my promise,” he said. Trawally has walked for more than 400 kilometers.

More follows…

