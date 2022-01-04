Mozambique President and Wife Test Positive for Covid

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and First Lady Isaura Nyusi have tested positive for Covid and are in isolation.

A statement from the presidency said Mr Nyusi and his wife had decided to isolate in accordance with health guidelines after testing positive, even though they were not showing symptoms.

It said they had decided to do the tests after “several activities we’ve done over the past few days”.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in recent days.

The country has so far recorded more than 193,000 Covid-19 cases, 2,031 deaths and 158,680 recoveries.

Source: BBC

