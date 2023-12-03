Mobile Phone Usage Linked to Decreased Sperm Quality in Men?

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Researchers have discovered a potential link between frequent cellphone use and a decline in semen quality.

A recent study involving 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22 revealed a 21% decrease in sperm concentration among those who used their phones over 20 times a day.

“We think that this trend corresponds to the transition from 2G to 3G, and then from 3G to 4G, which has led to a reduction in the transmitting power of phones,” study author Rita Rahban, PhD, mentioned.

Possible mechanisms include electromagnetic radiation, heat generation, and psychological stress from excessive social media use. The study emphasizes the need for larger investigations into the effects of heat, electromagnetic fields, and Wi-Fi produced by mobile devices on reproductive health.

“Currently there’s not enough hard science to support or refute the idea that cell phone use affects semen quality,” Stanton Honig, MD, the director of Men’s Health and Urology at Yale School of Medicine, said. “Further studies are needed to better define this,” he added.