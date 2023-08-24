Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Encourages Gambians to Embrace Local Languages for Effective Communication with Communities

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Highlighting the significance of effective communication, comprehension, and connection, Banjul City Council Mayor, Rohey Malick Lowe, has called upon Gambians to prioritize the use of local languages when engaging with the local population, promoting enhanced understanding.

These remarks were delivered at the International Conference Center in Bijilo on August 23rd, 2023, during the official launch of Gambia’s Got Talent. This dynamic platform is dedicated to nurturing and showcasing various talents among young people, including comedy, singing, poetry, and dance.

“In our conversations with fellow citizens, we should employ our native languages such as Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, Manjako, and Sarahule. By doing so, we ensure our messages are readily comprehensible. I was heartened by the gentleman from Senegal speaking in Wolof, our shared language, which is not only a tool but also a source of empowerment. Many of the recipients of our messages lack proficiency in English, and some even struggle with spelling their names. It is imperative to consistently employ our indigenous languages when addressing matters of national importance,” she emphasized.

Rohey Malick Lowe stressed that interactions with locals should not devolve into a contest of English proficiency. She noted that effective expression in English is not a universal skill, pointing out that some individuals hold PhDs yet struggle with articulating themselves in English.

She raised concerns about the misguided notion that fluency in English is a prerequisite, lamenting its detrimental impact on aspiring talents. The Mayor of Banjul also underscored that the country will remain stagnant if the populace does not prioritize their unique talents and native languages.

“When our goal is to unearth the talents within our people, we must convey our messages in the languages they are comfortable with. Our progress is hindered by this oversight, and I assure you, whether you believe it or not, it remains a stark reality. Senegal serves as an example; from their parliament to their homes, they communicate in the language that resonates with their local population,” she added.

She expressed disappointment that in The Gambia, speaking in local languages during gatherings often results in the misconception that individuals lack proficiency in English. Rohey Malick Lowe believes that embracing native languages is a potent instrument for connecting with those who elected her, particularly women at the market and retired individuals.