Friday, August 25, 2023

‘We cannot be crawling when the rest of the world is flying’ — Darboe tells Gambians

279
Ousainou Darboe, leader of UDP
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The party leader and Secretary General of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has said the Gambia cannot continue to operate under archaic laws, highlighting that the Gambia “cannot be crawling when the rest of the world is flying” with laws that are responsive to the need of its citizens.

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Darboe was speaking at the party’s 27th anniversary, which was commemorated yesterday, August 23 at the party headquarters in Manjai.

Darboe, a former Gambian vice president, emphasized the party’s commitment to bringing ‘sanity’ to the country since its inception in August 1996 during the commemoration.

He emphasized that the Gambia needs modern laws, not archaic ones, noting that his party wants laws that address the needs of Gambians.

“We want to make sure that we have laws in this country, laws that are responsive to the modern needs of the Gambian people. We cannot be crawling when the rest of the world is flying.

- Advertisement -

“We have to make efforts even if not flying but to run at a speed that is admirable, and that is what the United Democratic Party wants to have,” Darboe said.

He emphasized that the current constitution in Gambia contains archaic and discriminatory laws that should be removed to make way for just laws.

“Laws that are discriminatory in nature should really not operate in this country. We have archaic laws, laws that really affect our daily lives and land holding systems, archaic laws that affect our contractual obligations,” he explained.

The United Democratic Party, one of the oldest and the biggest opposition parties was established on the 23rd of August 1996 to contest in the 1997 presidential election in the Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday marked the party’s 27th year of existence as a political party. They formed part of the government when the coalition government defeated the then-president Yahya Jammeh before the collapse of the coalition government in late 2018.

Previous article
Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe Encourages Gambians to Embrace Local Languages for Effective Communication with Communities
Next article
Patients Express Frustration Over Repeated Appointment Delays with Doctors at EFSTH

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions