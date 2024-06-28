MAJaC and US Embassy Empower Gambian Change-Makers through Training Initiative

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

In a significant milestone for civil society and media in The Gambia, the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC), supported by the US Embassy, celebrated the certification of 40 dedicated trainees. The event marked the culmination of an intensive training program aimed at strengthening civil society organizations (CSOs) and community radio journalists to foster improved democracy and good governance.

Over the past months, twenty members of various civil society organizations underwent a rigorous three-month training in proactive advocacy. Simultaneously, twenty community radio journalists completed a four-month course in Interactive Radio Programming. This dual-faceted training initiative was conducted under the project “Strengthening CSOs and Media for Improved Democracy and Good Governance,” funded with a $15,000 investment.

James Badjie, Director of Training at MAJaC, highlighted the transformative impact of the program. “This training was more than just imparting knowledge. It was a transformative experience designed to equip 20 radio journalists and 20 civil society organization members with the skills to drive positive change within their communities,” Badjie said. He urged the trainees to remember their critical role as the voice of the people, emphasizing the importance of shaping public opinion, holding leaders accountable, and promoting not just governance, but good governance. “There is a difference,” Badjie stressed.

Miss Susan Solomon, Public Relations Officer at the US Embassy, reiterated the essential role of press freedom as a core principle of democracy. She pointed out that restrictions on journalists counter democratic ideals and underscored the need for journalists to investigate, research, and disseminate information freely. “The media is truly a pillar of democracy. That is why the US Embassy is committed to supporting Gambian journalists. We are honored to have sponsored this project with MAJaC, which is producing future leaders, journalists, and media experts who will be at the forefront of promoting good democracy and transparent governance,” Solomon remarked.

Mr. Modou Joof, Secretary General of the Gambia Press Union, encouraged the certified trainees to utilize their newly acquired skills to effect positive change and promote good governance. “Remember, you now have the tools to create change and uphold good governance,” Joof reminded the graduates.

The training initiative by MAJaC and the US Embassy signifies a robust effort to empower Gambian change-makers, equipping them with the necessary skills to advocate for transparency, accountability, and democratic values. The commitment to fostering a well-informed and proactive civil society and media underscores a shared vision for a brighter, more democratic future for The Gambia.