Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kuwonkuba women institutes D500 fine to address violence at their garden

35
FAO sponsored garden for women in kuwonkuba village in the Upper River Region
- Advertisement -

By Mariama Cham

Women gardeners in Kuwonkuba village in the Upper River Region have taken a rare move to set a fine of D500 for anyone who quarrels or fights in the garden.

- Advertisement -

This regulation, the women unambiguously said, is meant to maintain peace and harmony among the local women in the garden.

As part of their sustainability programs, the Kuwonkoba Women Garden gardeners instituted the regulation that prohibits all forms of violence at the site.

Abba Darboe, one of the elderly women in the garden emphasised that the move is aimed at bringing peace and unity among women in the garden.

“We want unity. Anything that we do, if we are united, we will get what we want. This is why we all agreed to be united to change our community in a better way, to have a better life,” she explained.

- Advertisement -

Abba went on to narrate that in the past, two women flouted the said rule but paid the price.

“Two women once quarrelled here (in the garden). They were asked to pay D500 each as agreed. Since we have no quarrels here. The garden is now peaceful, and everyone works hard to earn a living here,” she narrated.

In the garden, the women are provided with seeds and other necessary inputs. They grow a variety of vegetables such as cassava, pepper, Irish potato, bitter tomato, sorrel, and many other vegetables.

The five-hectare garden is provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization office in The Gambia as a support to women, especially breadwinners to be able to provide for their families and create self-employment opportunities for them. The garden has an irrigation system and a perimeter fence.

- Advertisement -

Over 400 women cultivate crops in the garden. Some of them use their produce at home to prepare meals for the family, while the rest of the garden produce is taken to the weekly open-market (Lumo) for sale.

Previous article
BAC internal auditor says council makes payments without vouchers
Next article
BAC revenue collectors suppressed D864,500 of council revenue in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions