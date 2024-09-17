Kandeh Criticizes Plan to Build Hospital in State House

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, has criticised the Chinese plan to build a hospital at the country’s State House in Banjul.

Kandeh made these remarks while reacting to the Chinese government’s promise to build a hospital at the State House to the tune of $28m.

Despite criticising the move, Kandeh said the Chinese government is welcome to build hospitals for the Gambians anywhere in the country.

“Wherever the hospitals are built is fine but not at the State House. That’s my belief, not because I hate President Barrow and his family, [but] because they don’t own the State House,” he said.

The opposition leader justified that those occupying the state house have access to quality healthcare service anytime the need arises.

He believed that such hospitals should be built in public spaces where they can be easily accessible.

However, he clarified that his objection to this development is not based on hate but rather diversification of opportunities.

GDC boss stressed that President Barrow and his family are the occupants but one day they will leave.

“Maybe I will be the next President to occupy the State House with my family. I want President Barrow to go and see the situations our hospitals are in. Let him see the conditions that Gambians are facing in the hospitals.

I want him to see and remember that he had a contract with the Gambians to work for them,” he added.

Kandeh argued that the country needs good hospitals where the citizens can access quality and affordable healthcare services.

“Today, the President and all his cabinet whoever is sick will go abroad for treatment and the rest of us will go to the poor hospitals,” he explained.

Accordingly, the GDC boss noted that the majority of the Gambians cannot afford treatment even in Senegal, citing cost.

He believed that such a health facility should be built in other places where Gambians can easily access them. Not everyone can go to the state house.

“Building such means serving the interest of a few rich people in the state house to the detriment of the average citizens,” he said.