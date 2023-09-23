Saturday, September 23, 2023

At the UN General Assembly, Guinean Leader Defends Coups in Africa, Rejects Western Influence

316
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, the interim president of Guinea following the 2021 coup, stated that recent coups in Africa are military attempts to rectify presidents’ unfulfilled promises.

- Advertisement -

He criticized the West for interfering in the affairs of the continent with over 1 billion people. Doumbouya emphasized that addressing the root causes of coups is crucial, as the real culprits are leaders who manipulate constitutions to remain in power indefinitely.

“The putschist is not only the person who takes up arms to overthrow a regime,” he told world leaders in New York. “I want us all to be well aware of the fact that the real putschists, the most numerous, are those who avoid any condemnation – they are those … who cheat to manipulate the text of the constitution in order to stay in power eternally.”

He highlighted the concerning trend of coups in West and Central Africa since 2020, which has raised stability concerns in a region with a rapidly growing population. Doumbouya rejected Western intervention and called for Africans to assert control over their destiny.

“We Africans are insulted by the boxes, the categories which sometimes place us under the influence of the Americans, sometimes under that of the British, the French, the Chinese and the Turks,” the Guinean leader said. “Today, the African people are more awake than ever and more than ever determined to take their destiny into their own hands.”

Previous article
“Focus on Action and Development Rather Than Endless Talk,” President Adama Barrow

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions