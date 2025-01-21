GPF dismisses Sgt Gibba for misconduct

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

Sergeant Lamin Gibba has been dismissed from the Gambia Police Force (GPF).

In a statement on Tuesday, GPF said Gibba has been dismissed “following a thorough investigation into allegations of gross misconduct and discreditable behaviour.”

“The incident, which caused significant public concern, involved allegations that Sgt Gibba forced a couple to strip naked at Lemon Creek beach under the pretext of enforcing public decency. It was further alleged that he recorded the incident, blackmailed the victims for monetary gain, and threatened to release the footage if his demands were not met,” GPF statement added.

GPF said Sgt Gibba’s actions violated the Police Code of Conduct and Ethics and as a result, he has been fired.

