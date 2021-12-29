Government to Decide Fate of Serving Officials Named in TRRC Report

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambian government is set to take a decision on what will be the fate of serving government officials named in the recently released TRRC Report.

However, according to the country’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow the decision will only be reached after the report is discussed in cabinet. Cabinet will then put together a white paper that will reflect the position of the Adama Barrow led government on the TRRC Report.

- Advertisement -

Several substantive officials mainly from the security services have been named in the report, most of whom are accused of serious crimes committed during the Jammeh era.

“We shall meet and discuss the report in cabinet, once any administrative action is taken about them [those government officials named in the report], we will come back to the public with that information,” Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said.

Civil society activists, human rights practitioners and media personnel have on several occasions since the release of the report called for government officials implicated by the report to do the honourable thing, which is resign.

Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie, Interior Minister Yankuba Sonko, Ousman Sowe Director General State Intelligence Service (SIS) and Baboucar Sowe are a few of the prominent names mentioned in the report.

- Advertisement -

Recommendations in the report call for some officials mentioned to be either banned from holding public office or prosecuted.

 

Previous articleLAMIN NJIE: May Allah bless Darboe for his service to his nation. He can now proceed to the other side feeling proud

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions