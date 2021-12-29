Government to Decide Fate of Serving Officials Named in TRRC Report

- Advertisement -

The Gambian government is set to take a decision on what will be the fate of serving government officials named in the recently released TRRC Report.

However, according to the country’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow the decision will only be reached after the report is discussed in cabinet. Cabinet will then put together a white paper that will reflect the position of the Adama Barrow led government on the TRRC Report.

Several substantive officials mainly from the security services have been named in the report, most of whom are accused of serious crimes committed during the Jammeh era.

“We shall meet and discuss the report in cabinet, once any administrative action is taken about them [those government officials named in the report], we will come back to the public with that information,” Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said.

Civil society activists, human rights practitioners and media personnel have on several occasions since the release of the report called for government officials implicated by the report to do the honourable thing, which is resign.

Police Commissioner Ensa Badjie, Interior Minister Yankuba Sonko, Ousman Sowe Director General State Intelligence Service (SIS) and Baboucar Sowe are a few of the prominent names mentioned in the report.

Recommendations in the report call for some officials mentioned to be either banned from holding public office or prosecuted.