Government Responds to UDP’s Tombong Saidy’s Criticism of Youth and Sports Development in The Gambia

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has responded to an article by Tombong Saidy, a senior member of the UDP and the party’s Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, who criticized the Barrow administration’s handling of the country’s youth and sports sector, particularly the state of the national football team, the Scorpions.

Saidy’s article, The Barrow Government’s Neglect of Gambian Youth and the Scorpions, condemned the government’s handling of the national team, focusing on the poor condition of the Independence Stadium, which has forced the Scorpions to play their home matches in foreign countries. Saidy questioned the transparency of government spending, particularly the millions of dalasis allocated for the stadium’s renovation, and claimed that the government’s actions were “a betrayal” of the nation’s youth. He also argued that the absence of a home crowd during a recent match against Kenya contributed to the team’s disappointing 3-3 draw.

The Ministry’s response rejected Saidy’s claims, accusing him of making politically motivated, “factually inaccurate” statements. They emphasized the Barrow administration’s unprecedented support for the national team, stating, “President Adama Barrow’s government is the first in Gambian history to allocate hundreds of millions of dalasis to the national team.” This funding, they claimed, contributed to The Gambia’s historic qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021, and the government’s support had continued in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where over D32 million had been allocated for travel, accommodation, and allowances for the Scorpions.

The Ministry also addressed the criticism of the Independence Stadium, explaining that its dilapidated state had been inherited from previous governments. “The stadium had never undergone any upgrade in 40 years,” they said, adding that Saidy himself had been part of the Board of Directors of the Independence Stadium between 2011 and 2015, when its condition worsened. They further questioned his moral standing on the issue, urging him to address his past involvement in the stadium’s deterioration.

On the matter of stadium renovation, the Ministry pointed out that this was a complex and resource-intensive process, noting that similar projects in other African countries had cost far more. They assured the public that the renovation of the Independence Stadium would soon meet CAF standards, “which will soon be completed to the satisfaction of all.”

Lastly, the Ministry responded to Saidy’s claim that a UDP government would do better for youth and sports development. They reminded him that local government councils, under the control of the UDP, were responsible for investing in grassroots sports infrastructure. “To date, not a single mini-stadium football pitch has been rehabilitated or a sports infrastructure built by these councils with taxpayer money,” they stated.

Both Saidy and the Ministry share a commitment to improving youth and sports development, though they differ on the approach. The government’s response highlights their significant investment in the national team and infrastructure, while Saidy’s critique underscores frustrations with the current state of facilities and governance.