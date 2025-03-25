GDC Leader Mamma Kandeh Condemns Alleged Mistreatment of Gambians and Other Foreign Nationals in Mauritania

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Hon. Mamma Kandeh, has expressed deep concern over reports of Gambians, along with other foreign nationals, being subjected to brutal arrests and inhumane treatment in Mauritania. In a strongly worded statement, Kandeh urged the Gambian government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.

Hon. Kandeh condemned the alleged mistreatment of foreign nationals in Mauritania as a violation of fundamental human rights, highlighting it as a troubling reflection of broader challenges facing the African continent. He emphasized the need for African nations to uphold the principles of unity, solidarity, and mutual respect, calling on regional organizations such as the African Union (AU) and ECOWAS to take a firm stand against such injustices.

“As Africans, we must engage in a candid reflection on our collective identity and responsibilities. The current climate of fear and hostility calls into question our commitment to the values we claim to uphold,” Kandeh stated.

He further urged the Gambian government to verify the condition of its citizens in Mauritania and take all necessary steps to ensure their safety. Kandeh emphasized that Africans should not only seek acceptance abroad but also strive to create a culture of compassion and support within the continent.

“We find ourselves in a world where many Africans feel unwelcome in the West, yet we struggle to extend the hand of acceptance to one another. This paradox is heartbreaking,” he lamented.

Kandeh reiterated the vision for a united Africa, stressing that the dream of free movement of people and goods can only be realized if African nations prioritize cooperation over division.

“The events in Mauritania serve as a wake-up call for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to human rights, dignity, and the principles of pan-Africanism,” he added.

He called on African leaders, institutions, and citizens to unite against injustices and promote a culture of respect and solidarity. His statement comes amid growing concerns about the treatment of foreign nationals in Mauritania.

“It is time for us to foster dialogue, understanding, and mutual support, ensuring that every African, regardless of nationality, feels safe and valued in our shared home,” Kandeh concluded.