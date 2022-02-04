“Government Expenditure was 20.83 Billion Dalasis In 2021” – Mambury Njie

0
Mambury Njie Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs
Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambury Njie has confirmed that the Government of the Gambia expended a total of Twenty Billion Eight Hundred Thirty Million Dalasi in 2021.

The Minister made the disclosure when he appeared before parliament on Thursday 3 February 2022 to present a statement on the implementation and monitoring of the 2021 budget. Mambury Njie

Mr. Njie further disclosed that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education was allocated 2.83 billion dalasi; Transport, Works and Infrastructure Ministry 2.76 billion dalasi; Ministry of Health1.69 billion dalasi, making them the three highest spending ministries in the Gambia in 2021.

The Minister gave a breakdown of top spending budget lines in the 2021 fiscal year.

“The top spending budget lines are subventions 2.91 billion dalasi; roads and bridges 2.19 billion dalasi; operating cost 520 million dalasi; settlement of contracts and debts 516 million dalasi; traveling expenses 390 million dalasi, food and food services 301 million dalasi, vehicles 291 million dalasi, school improvement grants 289 million dalasi, general pension benefits 244 million dalasi and purchase of fuel and lubricants 228 million dalasi.

The budget implementation and monitoring section of parliamentary standing orders requires the Vice President or a minister with responsibility for national finances to make a presentation before the assembly.

