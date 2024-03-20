Ghanaian ECOMIG Troops Support Local Schools with Learning Materials

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Ghanaian troops serving ECOWAS in The Gambia have donated learning materials to two schools in Barra.

The beneficiaries are ST. Mathew Lower & Upper and Sheikh Mohammed Nasir Islamic School.

Each school received textbooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, and other learning materials.

The presentation was held on the school grounds on Wednesday, 20th March 2024.

Major Francis Ackom, 2nd Commander of Ghancoy 7, informed the schools that the donated school materials are meant to support underprivileged students and give them equal opportunity to access education.

“Some parents can’t afford to buy school materials for their children, and that has been a problem, so this donation is for those students,” he said.

The Vice Principal of S. T Mathew’s Lower and Upper Basic School, Albinu Emmanuel Jatta, acknowledged the gesture, saying it will make learning smoother.

“This gesture is very important, and as a school, we are grateful.

The donated school materials will undoubtedly help the students in making learning more effective,” he added.

Mr. Jatta said the government cannot cover all the learning materials needed by schools around the country.

“These materials will save us from other expenses like buying books,” he noted.

Biram Secka, Headmaster, and Abdallah Janha, Staff, all commended the Ghanaian troops for the support.

They disclosed that it’s the first of its kind in the school’s history to have foreign troops aiding them with learning materials.

“We are overwhelmed by the gesture, and we pray that Allah rewards the Ghanaian troops for their generous assistance,” Mr. Secka expressed the school’s appreciation.

While Mr. Janha also reiterated that the gesture will further strengthen the relationship with the foreign troops in the community.

He described the gesture as lifetime support, saying access to education is a fundamental right for every child.

“We are grateful to the Ghanaian troops, and the support means a lot to us,” he said.

The Ghanaian troops have also been commended for their continued support to the people of Barra and surrounding areas over the years.

They have built a good reputation in Barra and surrounding areas with their familiar faces in conducting voluntary activities such as donations, cleaning, and renovation of worship places, to name a few.