GDC Leader Talks on Range of Pressing National Issues, Urges Politicians to Discourage Tribal Politics

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has called on his fellow political party leaders to discourage the politics of hatred and tribalism in order to address the country’s political tension.

- Advertisement -

In a news conference at the Baobab Hotel on Saturday, Kandeh emphasized the importance of unity and national cohesion, stating that politicians should view each other as opponents rather than enemies, and work together for the common goal of developing the country.

To promote this unity, the GDC’s position paper on the constitutional review process proposed a clause mandating the president to meet with the opposition at least twice a year. Kandeh also stressed the need for party leaders to refrain from using tribes as political weapons. The Gambia, he believes, should be seen as a unifying identity.

Regarding the national dialogue, Kandeh expressed that the GDC has always prioritized it. He commended the president for initiating the dialogue and encouraged him to continue on this path, emphasizing the importance of focusing on national issues and finding solutions for them rather than using it as a platform to praise or defend individuals. Kandeh also urged the president to understand that the opposition parties are not his enemies and should approach discussions with an open mind. However, he cautioned against turning the dialogue into a showcase for performers or supporters to protect and praise the president. The GDC, he declared, would not participate in such a dialogue in the future as it goes against the purpose of engaging in productive discussions.

Touching on the increasing insecurity in the country, Kandeh urged the president to take immediate action to address the situation. He pointed out that murders are occurring but there has been no public statement or press conference by the Minister for the Interior. Kandeh stressed that while the president may feel secure, the Gambian people are not, and despite the presence of checkpoints, Gambians are losing their lives everywhere. He called for an end to these unfortunate incidents.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Kandeh addressed the high living costs in the country. He highlighted the difficulties faced by Gambians in making ends meet, leading to hunger and frustration amongst the population. Kandeh remarked that peace cannot be achieved if citizens are hungry and called on the president to speak out against the rising prices of goods. He criticized businesses that increase prices without justification and urged the government to take action to alleviate this burden on the people.