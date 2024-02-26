Monday, February 26, 2024

GDC Leader Talks on Range of Pressing National Issues, Urges Politicians to Discourage Tribal Politics

62
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Mamma Kandeh, the leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has called on his fellow political party leaders to discourage the politics of hatred and tribalism in order to address the country’s political tension.

- Advertisement -

In a news conference at the Baobab Hotel on Saturday, Kandeh emphasized the importance of unity and national cohesion, stating that politicians should view each other as opponents rather than enemies, and work together for the common goal of developing the country.

To promote this unity, the GDC’s position paper on the constitutional review process proposed a clause mandating the president to meet with the opposition at least twice a year. Kandeh also stressed the need for party leaders to refrain from using tribes as political weapons. The Gambia, he believes, should be seen as a unifying identity.

Regarding the national dialogue, Kandeh expressed that the GDC has always prioritized it. He commended the president for initiating the dialogue and encouraged him to continue on this path, emphasizing the importance of focusing on national issues and finding solutions for them rather than using it as a platform to praise or defend individuals. Kandeh also urged the president to understand that the opposition parties are not his enemies and should approach discussions with an open mind. However, he cautioned against turning the dialogue into a showcase for performers or supporters to protect and praise the president. The GDC, he declared, would not participate in such a dialogue in the future as it goes against the purpose of engaging in productive discussions.

Touching on the increasing insecurity in the country, Kandeh urged the president to take immediate action to address the situation. He pointed out that murders are occurring but there has been no public statement or press conference by the Minister for the Interior. Kandeh stressed that while the president may feel secure, the Gambian people are not, and despite the presence of checkpoints, Gambians are losing their lives everywhere. He called for an end to these unfortunate incidents.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Kandeh addressed the high living costs in the country. He highlighted the difficulties faced by Gambians in making ends meet, leading to hunger and frustration amongst the population. Kandeh remarked that peace cannot be achieved if citizens are hungry and called on the president to speak out against the rising prices of goods. He criticized businesses that increase prices without justification and urged the government to take action to alleviate this burden on the people.

Previous article
Mayor Lowe Champions Zero Tolerance for Children on the Streets in Nuimi, Urges Women to Unite
Next article
Modou Lamin Dibba Calls for Immediate Addressing of Inequality and Indignity Faced by Migrants at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions