GAP Urges Government to Introduce Anti-Homosexuality Law to Prevent Attempts or Advocacy

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has urged the government to introduce anti-homosexuality laws to prevent any attempts or advocacy of same-sex marriage.

He argued that same-sex marriage should be illegal in The Gambia and punishable by law.

Batchilly also emphasized the need to criminalize the distribution of materials supporting LGBTQ rights.

“We cannot tolerate homosexuality in the country, and I am calling on the government to introduce laws to criminalize the practice and its advocacy,” he said.

Batchilly added, “Homosexuality is illegal in most sub-Saharan countries, and The Gambia should follow suit.”

He urged the government to adhere to the teachings of the Quran and the Bible, which condemn homosexuality.

Batchilly argued that protecting the collective interests, beliefs, and values of the Gambian people should take precedence over external influences.

The GAP leader called on the President Barrow-led government to bring forward legislation that would impose severe punishment, including a prison sentence of up to five years, for individuals found guilty of engaging in homosexual acts or advocating for homosexuality.

Batchilly believed that the leadership of GAP must provide an informative platform that protects the Gambian people from such practices.

He expressed concerns that the current government has not taken the same measures as other countries in West Africa, such as Ghana and Nigeria, where homosexuality is illegal.

Batchilly cited the story of Sodom in the Quran as evidence of the prohibition of same-sex relationships.

He suggested that Muslim scholars should determine the punishment for same-sex acts, ranging from a judge’s discretion to execution, based on a command from Prophet Muhammad (S. A. W).

Furthermore, Batchilly stressed that the government should not allow European influences to undermine the fundamental principles of Gambian spiritual practices and beliefs.

He argued against entertaining any proposals that promote same-sex practices, as he believes they are part of a Western agenda that could harm the nation’s development.

