Gambia’s Bubacarr Trawally Leaves The Scorpions’ Squad For His Club

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Babucarr Steve Trawally has left the Scorpions training camp this morning and return to his club Ajman Sports in the United Arabs Emirate.

- Advertisement -

Steve was among the top players listed in the 28-man squad by Coach Tom Saintfiet for AFCON 2021 Tournament in Cameroon.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has confirmed the player’s departure.

“The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) informs the general public that footballer Bubacarr ‘Steve’ Trawally has left the Scorpions camp and returned to his club Ajman Sports.”

Trawally is one of 28 players that made Head Coach Tom Saintfiet’s final squad for the Scorpions maiden appearance at the African Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.

- Advertisement -

The forward claimed of an ankle injury and did not train yesterday. He has returned to his club this morning for urgent treatment.

“The Gambia National Team including the Head Coach and his technical staff as well as the GFF would like to thank him for his services to the National Team and wish him a speedy recovery,” GFF noted.

It could be recalled that Gambians have been asking for the reason why Steve didn’t play in the previous matches.