Gambian Swedish-born wonderkid’s exploits spark hunt for representation 

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The coach of The Gambia national team, Tom Sainfeit, has told The Fatu Network that he has initiated contact with Gambian Swedish-born youngster, Momodou Lamin Sonko, to convince him to ditch Sweden for The Gambia.

18-year-old winger Momodou Lamin Sonko scored three goals for Swedish champions BK Hacken in their weekend match against IFK Norrkoping. Although born in Sweden, Sonko is eligible to play for The Gambia because of his Gambian father, despite previously playing for the Swedish youth team.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, The Gambia national team coach, Tom Sainfeit, said he has been hunting Sonko for over a year now. He said that he emailed the player and his representative some time ago but has not received any response.

However, he told TFN today that he contacted the player’s representative after obtaining their contact information.

“I have, via my connections, the number of Momodou Lamin, and I have sent him a message,” he told TFN as he began his efforts to convince the youngster to play for the Scorpions.

According to Tom, before Momodou’s explosion this season with a hat-trick over the weekend, he had been following the youngster but did not get through.

“I emailed him. I contacted the agency online and I even contacted the player via Linkin but up until now, I don’t have feedback. I don’t have his number, but I am interested in him,” Tom explained.

He admitted to TFN that it will be a tough endeavour to have Sonko commit to The Gambia because he’s a good player who currently plays for the Swedish youth rank.

The Gambia, in recent years, has battled with Sweden for Modou Barrow, Champions League player Saidy Janko and Nuha Sonko and eventually convinced them to play for The Gambia.

However, Sonko’s recent exploits and eligibility to play for both Sweden and The Gambia may force the Swedish Football Federation to tie him down.

Despite the potential challenge the country will face in convincing the player, Tom believes that if the player is interested in playing for The Gambia, then it will be possible.

The player’s agent initially said The Gambia didn’t contact the player or his representatives to discuss his situation. With Tom now texting the player directly, the player’s interest in playing for his father’s country will be known.