Friday, October 27, 2023

Former BsAC CEO accuses ‘unqualified’ finance director of signature forgery

425
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Basse Area Council (BsAC), Ousman Touray, has told the commission looking into the activities of the local government councils that his finance director, Lamin Suso, used to forge his signatures.

- Advertisement -

He made this revelation to the Commission of Local Government Inquiries.

The duo is currently on suspension by the Basse Area Council for their alleged involvement in multiple financial misdeeds.

The witness, Ousman Touray, in his testimony, said that the Director of Finance, Lamin Suso, used to forge his signatures. He revealed that he reported the issue to the auditors during the system audit exercise.

In backing his assertion, he provided a cheque dated October 6, 2002, to the Commission, supposedly showing that the former Director of Finance Lamin Suso forged his signature.

- Advertisement -

Ousman additionally told the Commission that he misled the Local Government Service Commission to secure the appointment of ex-director of finance, Lamin Suso.

“It is something that I did, and I definitely regretted it,” he told the commission.

He said that he wrote to the Local Government Service Commission recommending the confirmation of the appointment of the Finance Director for the Basse Area Council, revealing that the recommendation was never sanctioned by the general council.

Touray further admitted that Suso was not qualified to handle the position by requirement, but lied to the Local Government Service Commission that he was competent and fit the job.

Previous article
Gambian Swedish-born wonderkid’s exploits spark hunt for representation 
Next article
Jah Oil Faces Unjust Criticism from Competitors for Offering More Affordable Oil, Claims GM

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions