Former BsAC CEO accuses ‘unqualified’ finance director of signature forgery

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Basse Area Council (BsAC), Ousman Touray, has told the commission looking into the activities of the local government councils that his finance director, Lamin Suso, used to forge his signatures.

He made this revelation to the Commission of Local Government Inquiries.

The duo is currently on suspension by the Basse Area Council for their alleged involvement in multiple financial misdeeds.

The witness, Ousman Touray, in his testimony, said that the Director of Finance, Lamin Suso, used to forge his signatures. He revealed that he reported the issue to the auditors during the system audit exercise.

In backing his assertion, he provided a cheque dated October 6, 2002, to the Commission, supposedly showing that the former Director of Finance Lamin Suso forged his signature.

Ousman additionally told the Commission that he misled the Local Government Service Commission to secure the appointment of ex-director of finance, Lamin Suso.

“It is something that I did, and I definitely regretted it,” he told the commission.

He said that he wrote to the Local Government Service Commission recommending the confirmation of the appointment of the Finance Director for the Basse Area Council, revealing that the recommendation was never sanctioned by the general council.

Touray further admitted that Suso was not qualified to handle the position by requirement, but lied to the Local Government Service Commission that he was competent and fit the job.