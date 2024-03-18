Gambian Opposition Leader Batchilly Encourages Vote for Embattled PASTEF

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ahead of the much-anticipated Presidential Election in Senegal scheduled for 24th March 2024, Gambian opposition leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly has called on Senegalese electorates to vote for the embattled opposition Party (PASTEF) for true independence and liberation.

According to Batchilly, voting for PASTEF is equivalent to voting for true independence and development.

Batchilly believes that the opposition party, led by Bassirou Diomaye Faye and founded by Ousman Sonko, is capable of liberating Senegal and breaking free from Western influence.

Batchilly expressed his unwavering support for PASTEF and their noble cause.

He emphasized the importance of upholding sovereignty and self-determination without external interference.

Batchilly called on Senegalese voters to support PASTEF in their mission to fight against injustice and liberate Senegal.

He acknowledged that the path to true independence is challenging and filled with obstacles but believed that through resilience and unity, a brighter future can be achieved.

The Gambian opposition leader also emphasized the need for solidarity with other African nations like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in the struggle for freedom and justice.

He suggested that President Barrow should collaborate closely with PASTEF as a “government in waiting” and recognized the potential for cooperation and renewal of bilateral ties under PASTEF’s leadership.

Batchilly reaffirmed the importance of staying determined and working towards the ideals of freedom and self-determination.

He expressed his hope for a better future, not only for Senegal but also for the whole African continent.

Batchilly concluded by praying for PASTEF’s victory in the Senegalese Presidential Election.